Unusual Put Option Trade in Sabre (SABR) Worth $410.40K

On April 27, 2023 at 14:54:43 ET an unusually large $410.40K block of Put contracts in Sabre (SABR) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 967 day(s) (on December 19, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in SABR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.18%, an increase of 27.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 395,066K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre is $5.65. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 53.97% from its latest reported closing price of $3.67.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is $3,255MM, an increase of 28.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,674K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 19.38% over the last quarter.

FAD - First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 56.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 153.25% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 91K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 28.76% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 300K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

