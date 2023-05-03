Unusual Put Option Trade in Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Worth $2.75K

On May 3, 2023 at 09:32:49 ET an unusually large $2.75K block of Put contracts in Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 198 day(s) (on November 17, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ruth's Hospitality Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUTH is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 32,087K shares. The put/call ratio of RUTH is 3.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.72% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.72% from its latest reported closing price of $16.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $553MM, an increase of 9.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 6.08% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 169.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 68.15% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 131.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 61.97% over the last quarter.

Ruths Hospitality Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature fashion - 'sizzling.'

See all Ruth's Hospitality Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.