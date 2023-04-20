Unusual Put Option Trade in Royal Gold (RGLD) Worth $480.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:14:40 ET an unusually large $480.00K block of Put contracts in Royal Gold (RGLD) was bought, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 70,877K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $144.84. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of $137.78.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is $654MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 150K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 53K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 7.35% over the last quarter.

BBMC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 22.46% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Royal Gold Declares $0.38 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $137.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

