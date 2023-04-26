Unusual Put Option Trade in Roku Inc - (ROKU) Worth $505.85K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:30:39 ET an unusually large $505.85K block of Put contracts in Roku Inc - (ROKU) was bought, with a strike price of $57.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in ROKU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc -. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.19%, a decrease of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 115,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku Inc - is $70.14. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.51% from its latest reported closing price of $57.72.

The projected annual revenue for Roku Inc - is $3,324MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Management holds 109K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 27.09% over the last quarter.

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 7.86% over the last quarter.

DNLDX - BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 43.01% over the last quarter.

IUSS - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US Small Company ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 22.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

