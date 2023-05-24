Unusual Put Option Trade in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) Worth $515.00K

On May 24, 2023 at 09:30:32 ET an unusually large $515.00K block of Put contracts in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 114 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.78th percentile of all recent large trades made in RBLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.52%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 433,152K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation - is 42.33. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of 39.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox Corporation - is 3,306MM, an increase of 41.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 70,892K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,672K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%.

Baillie Gifford holds 29,004K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 49.69% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,365K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,004K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,943K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 17.96% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 9,026K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,465K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.