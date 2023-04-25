Unusual Put Option Trade in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) Worth $450.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:13:57 ET an unusually large $450.00K block of Put contracts in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in RBLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.43%, a decrease of 35.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 446,691K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation - is $43.19. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of $39.06.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox Corporation - is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StepStone Group holds 469K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 885K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 48.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 81.19% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 151.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 99.97% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

