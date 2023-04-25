Unusual Put Option Trade in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) Worth $300.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 09:31:44 ET an unusually large $300.00K block of Put contracts in Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) was sold, with a strike price of $39.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in RBLX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.43%, a decrease of 35.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 446,691K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation - is $43.19. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of $39.06.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox Corporation - is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ballentine Partners holds 1,748K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 98.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 3,780.19% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 258K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 42.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 44.01% over the last quarter.

FBMPX - Communication Services Portfolio holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 77.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 268.84% over the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 145.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

