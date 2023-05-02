Unusual Put Option Trade in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Worth $49.77K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:49:51 ET an unusually large $49.77K block of Put contracts in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in HOOD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets, Inc.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.85%, a decrease of 33.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 586,284K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $11.89. The forecasts range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $1,926MM, an increase of 41.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profunds - Profund Vp Financials holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 26.63% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NOLCX - Northern Large Cap Core Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

M&t Bank holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 25.07% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 69.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

