Unusual Put Option Trade in Riot Platforms (RIOT) Worth $75.00K

On June 1, 2023 at 15:20:45 ET an unusually large $75.00K block of Put contracts in Riot Platforms (RIOT) was sold, with a strike price of $11.50 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on June 23, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.35th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.33%, an increase of 84.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.91% to 79,218K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is 11.67. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of 12.00.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 424MM, an increase of 67.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,657K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 176.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 187.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,571K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 178.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,440K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 189.86% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 2,584K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

Key filings for this company:

