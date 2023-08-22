Unusual Put Option Trade in Riot Platforms (RIOT) Worth $694.72K

On August 22, 2023 at 10:30:01 ET an unusually large $694.72K block of Put contracts in Riot Platforms (RIOT) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.35%, an increase of 52.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 76,031K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is 17.65. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 64.51% from its latest reported closing price of 10.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 424MM, an increase of 65.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,657K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 176.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 187.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,637K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,440K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 189.86% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 181.64% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.