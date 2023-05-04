Unusual Put Option Trade in Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Worth $75.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 09:30:05 ET an unusually large $75.00K block of Put contracts in Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 134 day(s) (on September 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.05%, a decrease of 82.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.35% to 20,207K shares. The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is 11.60. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 326.56% from its latest reported closing price of 2.72.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,838K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 83.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,068K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing a decrease of 27.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 93.47% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,100K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,062K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 98.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 374.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Its experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

