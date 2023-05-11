Unusual Put Option Trade in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - (RETA) Worth $1,125.00K

On May 11, 2023 at 13:44:08 ET an unusually large $1,125.00K block of Put contracts in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - (RETA) was bought, with a strike price of $78.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on June 30, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RETA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RETA is 0.24%, an increase of 61.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 32,417K shares. The put/call ratio of RETA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 116.99. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.45% from its latest reported closing price of 90.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 27MM, an increase of 1,700.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 2,897K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,062K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 48.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 171.05% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,509K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 59.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 257.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,508K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,492K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 31.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 110.97% over the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

See all Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.