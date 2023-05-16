Unusual Put Option Trade in Realty Income (O) Worth $34.51K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:11:25 ET an unusually large $34.51K block of Put contracts in Realty Income (O) was bought, with a strike price of $57.50 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.43%, a decrease of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 593,501K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is 71.20. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.95% from its latest reported closing price of 61.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 3,703MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 43,447K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,594K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,540K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25,146K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,050K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 74.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,055K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,416K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,583K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,216K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Declares $0.26 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $61.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.34%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Realty Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.