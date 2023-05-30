Unusual Put Option Trade in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Worth $175.74K

On May 30, 2023 at 13:16:08 ET an unusually large $175.74K block of Put contracts in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 80 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.77th percentile of all recent large trades made in RYAM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 9.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.07%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.76% to 59,066K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAM is 10.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 5.81. The forecasts range from a low of 4.44 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 43.91% from its latest reported closing price of 4.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 1,656MM, a decrease of 9.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,224K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,633K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,254K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 38.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 1,842K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 45.26% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.7 billion of revenues.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.