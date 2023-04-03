Unusual Put Option Trade in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Worth $174.82K

On April 3, 2023 at 10:43:05 ET an unusually large $174.82K block of Put contracts in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 137 days (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RYAM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.86% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials is $6.32. The forecasts range from a low of $4.44 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.86% from its latest reported closing price of $6.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier Advanced Materials is $1,656MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.08%, an increase of 117.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 52,967K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,224K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 207.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,741K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 173.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,305K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 169.98% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 2,141K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing a decrease of 53.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 74.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.7 billion of revenues.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.