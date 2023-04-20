Unusual Put Option Trade in Rapid7 (RPD) Worth $366.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:02:07 ET an unusually large $366.00K block of Put contracts in Rapid7 (RPD) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 67,485K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is $54.50. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $47.98.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is $802MM, an increase of 17.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XSW - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Software & Services ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 38.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 25.35% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 25.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,356K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 22.96% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 64K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Wesbanco Bank holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rapid7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

