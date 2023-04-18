Unusual Put Option Trade in Range Resources (RRC) Worth $181.22K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:02:18 ET an unusually large $181.22K block of Put contracts in Range Resources (RRC) was bought, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 150 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RRC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 240,964K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $32.49. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.16% from its latest reported closing price of $26.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is $3,808MM, a decrease of 28.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 241K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 41.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 68.49% over the last quarter.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 14.25% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Aggressive Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $26.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Range Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See all Range Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.