Unusual Put Option Trade in Rambus (RMBS) Worth $140.24K

On April 24, 2023 at 13:45:15 ET an unusually large $140.24K block of Put contracts in Rambus (RMBS) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RMBS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 109,072K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rambus is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of $49.30.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is $606MM, an increase of 33.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 46.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 9.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,456K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 30.40% over the last quarter.

PACAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 49K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 62.55% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 75K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 37.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 99.78% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

