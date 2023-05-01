Unusual Put Option Trade in Rain Oncology (RAIN) Worth $361.08K

On May 1, 2023 at 12:40:52 ET an unusually large $361.08K block of Put contracts in Rain Oncology (RAIN) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RAIN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rain Oncology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIN is 0.14%, an increase of 122.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.36% to 21,638K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIN is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rain Oncology is $18.55. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 163.80% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03.

The projected annual revenue for Rain Oncology is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Man Group holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 56.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 262.44% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 24.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 46.79% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,261K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 30.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 120.68% over the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

