Unusual Put Option Trade in Rain Oncology (RAIN) Worth $182.28K

On May 1, 2023 at 12:40:52 ET an unusually large $182.28K block of Put contracts in Rain Oncology (RAIN) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in RAIN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rain Oncology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIN is 0.14%, an increase of 122.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.36% to 21,638K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIN is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rain Oncology is $18.55. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 163.80% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03.

The projected annual revenue for Rain Oncology is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 32K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 41.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 56,706.88% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 29.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 105.85% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monashee Investment Management holds 314K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 349K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 40.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 110.74% over the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

