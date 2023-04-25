Unusual Put Option Trade in Rackspace Technology (RXT) Worth $77.74K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:34:09 ET an unusually large $77.74K block of Put contracts in Rackspace Technology (RXT) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.90 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RXT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rackspace Technology. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXT is 0.03%, a decrease of 54.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 185,668K shares. The put/call ratio of RXT is 2.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rackspace Technology is $3.66. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 140.62% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52.

The projected annual revenue for Rackspace Technology is $3,090MM, a decrease of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 27.39% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DSGAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 141.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 68.54% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 76.77% over the last quarter.

GSATX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund holds 81K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 214.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 84.36% over the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The company can design, build and operate its customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. Rackspace partners with its customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

