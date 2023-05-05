Unusual Put Option Trade in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) Worth $85.41K

On May 5, 2023 at 14:53:18 ET an unusually large $85.41K block of Put contracts in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) was sold, with a strike price of $1.75 / share, expiring in 259 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 78.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QRTEA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEA is 0.15%, an increase of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 371,598K shares. The put/call ratio of QRTEA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is 0.97. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 35.68% from its latest reported closing price of 0.71.

The projected annual revenue for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is 11,903MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 48,026K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,355K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 28.58% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 25,899K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,889K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,322K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 285.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13,493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares, representing an increase of 65.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 118.23% over the last quarter.

Qurate Retail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

