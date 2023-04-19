Unusual Put Option Trade in QuantumScape Corp - (QS) Worth $141.90K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:51:20 ET an unusually large $141.90K block of Put contracts in QuantumScape Corp - (QS) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.34th percentile of all recent large trades made in QS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape Corp -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.19%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 129,421K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape Corp - is $11.09. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.13% from its latest reported closing price of $7.75.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape Corp - is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPG Wealth Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 112K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCLN - Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 30.85% over the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Walleye Trading holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

