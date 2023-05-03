Unusual Put Option Trade in Qorvo (QRVO) Worth $97.72K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:43:39 ET an unusually large $97.72K block of Put contracts in Qorvo (QRVO) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.18%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 103,144K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is $108.56. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of $93.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is $3,838MM, a decrease of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLEIX - JPMorgan Equity Index Fund Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 5,732K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares, representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 8.77% over the last quarter.

PEXL - Pacer US Export Leaders ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Qorvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

See all Qorvo regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.