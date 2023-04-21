Unusual Put Option Trade in Qiagen (QGEN) Worth $118.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:44:02 ET an unusually large $118.00K block of Put contracts in Qiagen (QGEN) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 119 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.27%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 162,762K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qiagen is $55.07. The forecasts range from a low of $42.92 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.67% from its latest reported closing price of $44.89.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen is $2,116MM, a decrease of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nekton Capital holds 1,783K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 0.74% over the last quarter.

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 47.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 115.41% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Its sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

