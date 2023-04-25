Unusual Put Option Trade in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Worth $209.90K

On April 25, 2023 at 09:32:08 ET an unusually large $209.90K block of Put contracts in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.51th percentile of all recent large trades made in PCT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureCycle Technologies, Inc.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCT is 0.12%, a decrease of 31.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 101,312K shares. The put/call ratio of PCT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is $14.94. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 187.78% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19.

The projected annual revenue for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is $52MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 353K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 54K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 14,382.66% over the last quarter.

Harvard Management holds 2,498K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIVYX - Global Tactical Fund Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PureCycle Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PureCycle’s ground-breaking, patented recycling process, developed and licensed by Procter & Gamble (“P&G”) and commercialized by PureCycle, separates color, odor and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (“UPRP”) resin with virgin-like properties. The PureCycle process creates an opportunity to fully close the loop in the creation of recycled polypropylene (“rPP”), which, while being one of the highest volume, most versatile and robust plastics, has an extremely low reclamation rate across the globe. PureCycle holds the possibility to solve for the ongoing problem of recycling the approximately 170 billion pounds of PP produced every year, which has averaged a 5% rate of growth over the last five years. Consumer demand, combined with major multinational sustainability commitments, reinforced by new stringent recycled content restrictions and non-recycled plastic taxes, have led to substantial interest in, and demand for, PureCycle’s UPRP. Today there is virtually no UPRP in the market, and PureCycle is the first company to solely focus on recycling and reintegrating polypropylene upstream into high-value, consumer-facing applications. To date, PureCycle has established strategic partnerships and supply contracts across the plastics value chain including, but not limited to, resin producers, converters, and consumer facing brands. The PureCycle technology is being brought to market by a strong management team with deep expertise and a demonstrated history of bringing disruptive technologies to market. Over the last three years, PureCycle has built a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations and players in the plastics industry and has memorialized demand commitments through long-term contracts and letters of intent for almost four times (4x) the output of its first production facility in Ironton, Ohio. PureCycle has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council for its innovation in plastics recycling and, more recently, was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Top 100 Inventions of the Year in 2019.

