Unusual Put Option Trade in Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Worth $476.38K

On May 5, 2023 at 12:52:13 ET an unusually large $476.38K block of Put contracts in Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.14th percentile of all recent large trades made in PTGX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.09%, an increase of 55.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.62% to 53,051K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is 34.88. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 47.81% from its latest reported closing price of 23.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is 9MM, a decrease of 66.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,652K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,592K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,177K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 1.45% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,853K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,364K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

See all Protagonist Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.