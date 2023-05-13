Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) Worth $99.90K

On May 12, 2023 at 13:22:26 ET an unusually large $99.90K block of Put contracts in ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 98 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 51.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in KOLD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOLD is 0.03%, an increase of 381.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.86% to 1,046K shares. The put/call ratio of KOLD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 61.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOLD by 294.94% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 126.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOLD by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 47.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOLD by 197.60% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 49.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOLD by 31.92% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 51.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOLD by 468,900.14% over the last quarter.

