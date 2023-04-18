Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) Worth $140.69K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:51:44 ET an unusually large $140.69K block of Put contracts in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) was bought, with a strike price of $13.50 / share, expiring in 38 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.21th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXU is 0.33%, a decrease of 55.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.19% to 8,031K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXU is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tradition Wealth Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 64.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 22.03% over the last quarter.

WT Wealth Management holds 463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 132.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

See all ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.