Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Worth $274.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:00:03 ET an unusually large $274.00K block of Put contracts in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $30.50 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 2,900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.19%, an increase of 636.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 205,014.21% to 11,897K shares. The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighton Jones holds 4K shares.

Stratos Wealth Advisors holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 19.89% over the last quarter.

