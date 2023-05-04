Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Worth $365.81K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:53:59 ET an unusually large $365.81K block of Put contracts in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.90 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in TQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro QQQ. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQQQ is 0.49%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.27% to 20,607K shares. The put/call ratio of TQQQ is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 2,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 95.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 1,949.67% over the last quarter.

Paragon Advisors holds 2,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 80.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 379.64% over the last quarter.

TB Alternative Assets holds 1,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 136,408.59% over the last quarter.

