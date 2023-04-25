Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Worth $250.45K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:10:14 ET an unusually large $250.45K block of Put contracts in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in TQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro QQQ. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQQQ is 0.47%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 21,124K shares. The put/call ratio of TQQQ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 37.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 42.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 6,321.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Drw Securities, L.l.c. holds 32K shares.

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

See all ProShares UltraPro QQQ regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.