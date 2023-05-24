Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 2x Shares (UCO) Worth $180.00K

On May 24, 2023 at 11:44:13 ET an unusually large $180.00K block of Put contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 2x Shares (UCO) was sold, with a strike price of $27.50 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 30, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UCO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 2x Shares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCO is 0.15%, a decrease of 85.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.33% to 1,834K shares. The put/call ratio of UCO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd holds 606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCO by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 177.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCO by 76.64% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing a decrease of 38.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCO by 73.15% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 131K shares.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCO by 7.40% over the last quarter.

