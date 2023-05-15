Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) Worth $182.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 12:34:42 ET an unusually large $182.00K block of Put contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was sold, with a strike price of $19.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 9, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in BITO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITO is 0.48%, an increase of 110.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.42% to 20,967K shares. The put/call ratio of BITO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,821K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,086K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Acorns Advisers holds 2,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 145,676.62% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 1,413K shares.

Paragon Advisors holds 746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 113,601.67% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing a decrease of 74.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 54.28% over the last quarter.

See all ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.