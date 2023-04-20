Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) Worth $327.78K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:45:57 ET an unusually large $327.78K block of Put contracts in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was sold, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 148 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.77th percentile of all recent large trades made in BITO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITO is 0.42%, an increase of 52.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 20,812K shares. The put/call ratio of BITO is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sepio Capital holds 10K shares.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Marathon Trading Investment Management holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 64.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 228.09% over the last quarter.

GHTA - Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 83.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 61.00% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 52.81% over the last quarter.

