Unusual Put Option Trade in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) Worth $292.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 11:48:38 ET an unusually large $292.00K block of Put contracts in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.38th percentile of all recent large trades made in BITO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITO is 0.41%, an increase of 51.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 20,851K shares. The put/call ratio of BITO is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sowell Financial Services holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 18.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 90.32% over the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Resurgent Financial Advisors holds 2K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 87.50%.

