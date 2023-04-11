Unusual Put Option Trade in Price Rowe Group (TROW) Worth $59.23K

On April 11, 2023 at 15:51:51 ET an unusually large $59.23K block of Put contracts in Price Rowe Group (TROW) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 3 days (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in TROW options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.60% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Price Rowe Group is $95.51. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.60% from its latest reported closing price of $110.54.

The projected annual revenue for Price Rowe Group is $6,228MM, a decrease of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Price Rowe Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROW is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 194,013K shares. The put/call ratio of TROW is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Fayez Sarofim & holds 7,838K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,309K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544K shares, representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,790K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,719K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,438K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 3.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,204K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 90.23% over the last quarter.

Price Rowe Group Declares $1.22 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $110.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 4.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

T. Rowe Price Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.46 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price’s disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

