Unusual Put Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) Worth $6,126.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:11:08 ET an unusually large $6,126.00K block of Put contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $325.00 / share, expiring in 219 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2521 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.73%, a decrease of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 231,170K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 13,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares, representing a decrease of 38.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,251K shares, representing a decrease of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 7,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares, representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 7,612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430K shares, representing an increase of 41.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 44.00% over the last quarter.

