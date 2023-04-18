Unusual Put Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) Worth $1,837.62K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:14:53 ET an unusually large $1,837.62K block of Put contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $300.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.64th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2472 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.24%, a decrease of 33.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 233,301K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tiaa, Fsb holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 44.66% over the last quarter.

QQD - Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 156.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 5K shares.

Apexium Financial holds 206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 16.14% over the last quarter.

