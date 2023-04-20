Unusual Put Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) Worth $11,826.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:18:52 ET an unusually large $11,826.00K block of Put contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $340.00 / share, expiring in 610 day(s) (on December 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2474 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.30%, a decrease of 29.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 234,811K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guardian Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 58.37% over the last quarter.

Altus Wealth Management holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 117,486.56% over the last quarter.

Iowa State Bank holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Delta Financial Group holds 2K shares.

Capital Investment Advisory Services holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 251.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.97% over the last quarter.

