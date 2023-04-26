Unusual Put Option Trade in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (UUP) Worth $184.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:35:50 ET an unusually large $184.00K block of Put contracts in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (UUP) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.61th percentile of all recent large trades made in UUP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUP is 0.86%, a decrease of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 34,827K shares. The put/call ratio of UUP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 85.07% over the last quarter.

Diametric Capital holds 13K shares.

Advisors Preferred holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BCJ Capital Management holds 1,007K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

