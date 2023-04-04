Unusual Put Option Trade in Pool (POOL) Worth $1,644.50K

On April 4, 2023 at 12:20:20 ET an unusually large $1,644.50K block of Put contracts in Pool (POOL) was bought, with a strike price of $340.00 / share, expiring in 108 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in POOL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is $403.61. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of $339.25.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is $6,236MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 45,769K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 4.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 1,502K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,457K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 41.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,129K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,120K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Pool Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $339.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

