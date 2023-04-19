Unusual Put Option Trade in Plug Power (PLUG) Worth $6,552.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:24:20 ET an unusually large $6,552.00K block of Put contracts in Plug Power (PLUG) was sold, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 32.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLUG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.23%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 328,791K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plug Power is $22.57. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 150.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.02.

The projected annual revenue for Plug Power is $1,419MM, an increase of 102.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 47.79% over the last quarter.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 78K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AZNAX - AllianzGI Income & Growth Fund holds 437K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 20.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 23.26% over the last quarter.

FIDU - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 32.85% over the last quarter.

Plug Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

