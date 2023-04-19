Unusual Put Option Trade in Plug Power (PLUG) Worth $464.62K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:28:58 ET an unusually large $464.62K block of Put contracts in Plug Power (PLUG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 639 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLUG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.23%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 328,791K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plug Power is $22.57. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 150.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plug Power is $1,419MM, an increase of 102.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westside Investment Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 303.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 91.03% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 45.13% over the last quarter.

GSEW - Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Plug Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

See all Plug Power regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.