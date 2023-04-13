Unusual Put Option Trade in Playtika Holding (PLTK) Worth $174.44K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:11:34 ET an unusually large $174.44K block of Put contracts in Playtika Holding (PLTK) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLTK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtika Holding. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTK is 0.18%, an increase of 37.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.52% to 58,793K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTK is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playtika Holding is $14.77. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.75% from its latest reported closing price of $11.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Playtika Holding is $2,724MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 297K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

IWP - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 298K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 22.79% over the last quarter.

FMDGX - Fidelity Mid Cap Growth Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 22.93% over the last quarter.

ISRA - VanEck Vectors Israel ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

See all Playtika Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.