Unusual Put Option Trade in Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Worth $72.20K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:55:24 ET an unusually large $72.20K block of Put contracts in Platinum Group Metals (PLG) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 183 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLG is 0.02%, a decrease of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.51% to 19,058K shares. The put/call ratio of PLG is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals is $2.69. The forecasts range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $3.50. The average price target represents an increase of 60.07% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 13,368K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,067K shares, representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 51.45% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 219.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 65.83% over the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is a mining company focused on the production of platinum and palladium. Our projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, surrounded by 70% of the world’s platinum production.

