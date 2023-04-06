Unusual Put Option Trade in Pinterest (PINS) Worth $202.50K

On April 6, 2023 at 11:32:19 ET an unusually large $202.50K block of Put contracts in Pinterest (PINS) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 0 days (on April 6, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.39 percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $27.33.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.34%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 603,271K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 27,913K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 52.84% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 27,161K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,824K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 44.24% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 26,625K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,869K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,637K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,462K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 21,632K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 90.75% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

