Unusual Put Option Trade in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (PDD) Worth $3,955.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:20:17 ET an unusually large $3,955.00K block of Put contracts in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (PDD) was sold, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 254 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 13.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PDD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.43%, a decrease of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.07% to 353,960K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR is 109.48. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.28% from its latest reported closing price of 61.41.

The projected annual revenue for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR is 164,407MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 28,191K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 20.64% over the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 8,324K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,202K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares, representing an increase of 28.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 76.14% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,596K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,244K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares, representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

