Unusual Put Option Trade in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (PDD) Worth $1,799.99K

On March 29, 2023 at 13:05:08 ET an unusually large $1,799.99K block of Put contracts in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (PDD) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 79 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.04 percentile of all recent large trades made in PDD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.50% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR is $108.89. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.50% from its latest reported closing price of $72.84.

The projected annual revenue for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR is $164,407MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $29.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinduoduo Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 11.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.52%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 347,299K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 28,626K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 33.65% over the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 8,324K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,202K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares, representing an increase of 28.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 76.14% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,596K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,244K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares, representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

