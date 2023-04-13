Unusual Put Option Trade in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR (PBR) Worth $363.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:15:38 ET an unusually large $363.00K block of Put contracts in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR (PBR) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in PBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.58%, a decrease of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 910,271K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.34% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR is $14.49. The forecasts range from a low of $9.22 to a high of $19.17. The average price target represents an increase of 23.34% from its latest reported closing price of $11.75.

The projected annual revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR is $607,696MM, a decrease of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMYAX - Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,345K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,852K shares, representing an increase of 30.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 14.71% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 65.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 117.01% over the last quarter.

Resurgent Financial Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 18.81% over the last quarter.

ARMIX - ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND Institutional Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

